Fatal crash on Shattuck Hill in Derby

On October 8, State Police responded to Shattuck Hill Road, Derby for a report of a two vehicle crash. The operator of vehicle #1 was traveling west on Shattuck Hill Road. The operator of vehicle #2 pulled out of the Derby Trailer Park and was turning east on Shattuck Hill Road. Vehicle #1 stuck vehicle #2 on the driver’s side. Ronald Kennedy was pronounced dead on scene. Kyra Birchard was transported to North Country Hospital by EMS, and was pronounced dead in the Emergency Room. Excessive speed on the part of vehicle #1 is believed to be a key factor in the crash. Shattuck Hill Road is a posted 35 mph zone. Investigation is ongoing.

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

DATE/TIME: 10/08/2019 / 1511 hours

STREET: Shattuck Hill Road

TOWN: Derby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Community Drive

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

OPERATOR #1: Ronald Kennedy

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

PASSENGER: Kyra Birchard

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Vehicle Totaled

OPERATOR #2: Steven Lawson

AGE: 64

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Bus