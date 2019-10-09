Fatal crash on Shattuck Hill in Derby
On October 8, State Police responded to Shattuck Hill Road, Derby for a report of a two vehicle crash. The operator of vehicle #1 was traveling west on Shattuck Hill Road. The operator of vehicle #2 pulled out of the Derby Trailer Park and was turning east on Shattuck Hill Road. Vehicle #1 stuck vehicle #2 on the driver’s side. Ronald Kennedy was pronounced dead on scene. Kyra Birchard was transported to North Country Hospital by EMS, and was pronounced dead in the Emergency Room. Excessive speed on the part of vehicle #1 is believed to be a key factor in the crash. Shattuck Hill Road is a posted 35 mph zone. Investigation is ongoing.
FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 19A503983
TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/08/2019 / 1511 hours
STREET: Shattuck Hill Road
TOWN: Derby
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Community Drive
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
OPERATOR #1: Ronald Kennedy
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
PASSENGER: Kyra Birchard
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Vehicle Totaled
OPERATOR #2: Steven Lawson
AGE: 64
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Bus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to driver’s side of vehicle