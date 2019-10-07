Fatal crash in Brownington

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/05/2019 at approximately 1457 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two vehicle ATV crash with injury in the town of Brownington. Initial investigation revealed a Yamaha Rhino collided with a road grader while coming off an ATV trail onto Ticehurst Road. The operator of the Side By Side, identified as Keith Stone, suffered significant injuries as a result of the crash. Stone was transported to North Country Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash. Investigation remains ongoing, however at this time it does not appear as though speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. Anyone with information in regards to the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. Trooper Mark PohlmanVermont State Police, Derby



STATE OF VERMONTDEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETYVERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASEMOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 19A503947 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: PohlmanSTATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881 DATE/TIME: 1457 10/05/2019STREET: Ticehurst RoadTOWN: BrowningtonWEATHER: ClearROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Dirt Road

VEHICLE #1OPERATOR: Keith StoneAGE: 76 SEAT BELT? YCITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT VEHICLE MAKE: YamahaVEHICLE MODEL: RhinoDAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Deceased, North Country Hospital VEHICLE #2OPERATOR: David ChaseAGE: 53 SEAT BELT? Y , STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT