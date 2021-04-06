Fatal ATV accident in Holland

On 4/5/21 the State Police responded to the area of Gore Road in the town of Holland for a fatal ATV accident. The initial investigation revealed that the operator of the ATV, Dale Nadeau was working in his sugarbush when he traveled through a steep area of uneven terrain. While traveling through this area the ATV Nadeau was operating overturned pinning him underneath it. The investigation into the accident is ongoing and the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy which is scheduled to be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.