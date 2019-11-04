Fatal Accident in Orleans

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 11/02/2019 at approximately 1911 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a one vehicle crash on Willoughby Ave in the Town Orleans, VT. Initial reports indicated the operator was deceased. Orleans Ambulance Service, Orleans Fire Department and Rays Auto responded to the scene to assist. Investigation revealed the operator of the vehicle, Shaun Green was traveling east on Willoughby Ave and failed to negotiate a right hand corner, subsequently traveling off the traveled portion of the roadway to the left and stuck a tree. Greene died as a result of the injuries he sustained. The passenger was transported to North Country Hospital with reported serious injuries. Investigation revealed both Greene and the passenger were unbuckled at the time of the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

OPERATOR: Shaun Greene

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Deceased