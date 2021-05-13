Fatal accident in Charleston

According to a VSP press release: On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at approximately 2:10 in the afternoon, the Vermont State Police, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Charleston Fire Department and Newport Emergency Services, responded for a report of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Chilafoux Road and Gay Hill Road in the Town of Charleston, VT. The investigation revealed a vehicle left the roadway when traveling north on Chilafoux Road just after the intersection of Gay Hill Road and overturned off the traveled portion of the roadway. EMS transported Frank Amatruda, age 77 of Charleston to North Country Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing.