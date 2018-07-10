Farm Bill takes another step toward passage

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

The 2018 Farm Bill took another step toward passage when it cleared the Senate 86-11 on June 28. On June 21 the House of Representatives narrowly passed its version of the Farm Bill 213-211.

Because the two bills include substantial differences, most notably related to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — formerly known as food stamps — the bill must go to a conference committee where representatives from each chamber will try to resolve them.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)