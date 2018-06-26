Family bike events at Newport centennial

A bike path tour is coming to Newport for the centennial celebration on Sunday, July 1, at 10 a.m. For beginners and all ages, the Bike Path Tour will be an exciting, fun, adventure riding groomed and paved bike paths, from the downtown Newport’s Farmer’s Market northward as far as the Canadian border and back. Ride through nature, enjoy views not seen before, and create a family outing.

Prizes and certificates will be given to kids 12 and under with adult supervision, for best vintage bike and best costume. Participants will need to bring a bike, helmet, water bottle, and wear closed toe shoes on this biking family adventure.

The Bike Path Tour is free and sponsored by the Memphremagog Ski Touring Foundation. For more information, contact Louise Delabruere at [email protected] ­­–– submitted by Louise Whipple.