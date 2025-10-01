Fallen heroes are remembered

by Maria Amador

IRASBURG — On Saturday, hundreds gathered at Creek Hill Barn for an evening of remembrance and celebration at the second Jesse Strong Patriots Day. Organized by veteran airman Ryan Dufresne, the event was designed to honor Marine Sergeant Jesse Strong of East Albany — who was killed 20 years ago while serving in Iraq — as well as other fallen service members and first responders. All proceeds from the event, which first took place in 2019, will go toward a memorial scholarship created by the Strong family after the 24-year-old’s death.

For many in attendance, whether they knew him or not, Sergeant Strong’s death has become a poignant reminder of the beloved young man he was and the legacy he left behind. Though he was homeschooled, Sergeant Strong made a lasting impression on his community before leaving Vermont for college in Virginia. Speakers at the event remembered his warm candor and benevolence, qualities that made him a great friend, neighbor, and worker.

His former boss Ray Decelles, of Ray’s Market, described a teenage Sergeant Strong …

