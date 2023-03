The Falcons celebrate a perfect season and a Division 2 championship Saturday afternoon. The women of North Country Union High School capped a run of 23 straight victories with a 47-42 win over the Spaulding High School Crimson Tide, the team they lost to in last year’s finals. Saturday’s game was a hard fought match with the outcome in doubt up to the final minutes. A complete account of the game with more photos will appear in the March 8 edition of the Chronicle. Photo by Joseph Gresser