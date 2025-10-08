Falcons bury Vikings, 3-0

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT — The Falcons flew to victory under the lights Friday. The North Country Union High School boys kept up the pressure throughout the evening as they faced off against the Lyndon Institute Vikings. The visitors found it impossible to overcome the home side’s defense, no matter the play put on by the home team, no matter how hard the Vikings tried to wrest the ball from the Falcons’ talons.

North Country commanded the action on the pitch from the outset of the match. Sophomore Brodie Bingham and senior Jacob Boisvert were key players in the Falcons’ victory. Wherever the ball headed, they had a role in moving it up the pitch until a shot on goal was in sight.

Junior Jonathan Giroux was the first Falcon to find the net. He was able to get a square shot on the ball after Bingham attempted a goal. Bingham came in with a sliding sideways crack at the ball, which was promptly body-blocked by …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)