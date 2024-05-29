Fairgrounds hopping on Memorial Day weekend

by Matthew Wilson

BARTON — Memorial Day weekend brought plenty of people out for early summer fun, as the annual festivities at the Orleans County Fairgrounds drew out riders and watchers alike. Over two days, dust was spun up by all manner of rides that have their might measured in horsepower.

On Saturday the tractors were pulling, with casual competition bringing out plenty of hardy drivers ready to test their machine’s will. As the afternoon went on the weights piled up. The event culminated in a final King of the Hill round where high-riding bigger rigs tested their mettle against all comers.

The goal was to see which tractor could pull the furthest….

The goal was to see which tractor could pull the furthest….

