Editor's Picks

Fairgrounds hopping on Memorial Day weekend

• Bookmarks: 17

King of the Hill Lindon Nott made the longest pull in the finale event, tugging the sled for 344.83 feet with his ’59 John Deere 930. Every inch mattered in the last competition, Mr. Nott taking first place by a margin of only .02 feet. Photo by Matthew Wilson

by Matthew Wilson

BARTON —  Memorial Day weekend brought plenty of people out for early summer fun, as the annual festivities at the Orleans County Fairgrounds drew out riders and watchers alike.  Over two days, dust was spun up by all manner of rides that have their might measured in horsepower.

On Saturday the tractors were pulling, with casual competition bringing out plenty of hardy drivers ready to test their machine’s will.  As the afternoon went on the weights piled up.  The event culminated in a final King of the Hill round where high-riding bigger rigs tested their mettle against all comers.

The goal was to see which tractor could pull the furthest….

to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)

 

 

Share
17 recommended
73 views
bookmark icon