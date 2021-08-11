Equity programs defended

by Leanne Harple

GLOVER — A small handful of citizens showed up at the Glover Community School Monday night for the Orleans Central Supervisory Union’s (OCSU) elementary/middle school meeting and to express support for the district’s proposed equity policy, which the board plans to vote on next month. The first guest to speak was Vicki Gentler, of Irasburg, a local retired teacher with more than 30 years of experience. Ms. Gentler said she attended the community meeting about critical race theory (CRT) in Orleans last month. She said she walked away from it feeling disturbed enough to reach out to the Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) to express her concerns. She shared a letter she received back from Jess DeCarolis, the division director of the AOE with the board .

In her letter, Ms. DeCarolis responded to a number of the misunderstandings and allegations that have recently been brought up by members of the community opposed to CRT.

