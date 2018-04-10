Emma Strange to perform benefit at Newport United Church

Soprano Emma Strange will perform her senior recital as a fund-raiser for David’s House on Saturday, May 5, at 4 p.m., at the Newport United Church in Newport.

According to its website, David’s House was “built so that families can remain together when it is most crucial.” David’s House provides a home-away-from-home and support for families with children receiving treatment through the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Having stayed at David’s House several times when she was six, Emma wanted to give back to this wonderful place that supports children and their families.

Emma, who is a senior at Lake Region Union High School, has been studying classical singing for almost six years, and this will be her final recital before heading to a music conservatory in August. She will be singing a variety of music from Mozart to Schubert to Broadway. Even those who aren’t sure if they like classical music will find Emma’s voice and musical style to be mesmerizing and will quickly find themselves drawn in to the music. She will be accompanied by Mark Violette on piano and Amos Hamilton on clarinet. Her voice teacher is Victoria Cole of Franconia, New Hampshire.

Admission is by donation and checks can be made payable to “David’s House.” — submitted by Sharon Strange.