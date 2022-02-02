Elaine Collins to be North Country Superintendent

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — The North Country Supervisory Union board voted Monday night to hire Newport City Elementary School Principal Elaine Collins as its new superintendent. Her appointment was approved unanimously. The board went behind closed doors for about an hour and a quarter to interview one or both candidates and discuss the choice privately.

Ms. Collins was offered a one-year contract. Her appointment must clear one final hurdle, approval by Secretary of Education Dan French, before she will officially be named successor to current Superintendent John Castle.

Like Mr. Castle, Ms. Collins has long personal and professional ties to the Northeast Kingdom. In a phone interview Tuesday, Ms. Collins said those ties run deep.