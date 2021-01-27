Efforts underway to save Gardner Park grandstand

by Amanda Kennedy Smith

NEWPORT — The city’s plan to demolish the 82-year-old grandstand at Gardner Park has met with resistance from some who have fond memories of the dilapidated structure and would like to save it.

The Newport City Council voted on January 4 to demolish the grandstand, saying it would be too expensive to repair it. Built around 1939, it’s seen as much weathering as it has baseball games. Its walls are crumbling, its foundation rotting, and its roof is tattered.

While Newport Mayor Paul Monette has said he’d prefer an alternative to demolition, the city’s insurance says otherwise, given the current state of the structure. Mr. Monette is part of the effort to restore the grandstand.

