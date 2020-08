Photos by Kathy Royer Holbrook

A couple of bald eagles made a memorable appearance at Willoughby Lake’s north beach this past Monday and Tuesday, August 10 & 11 in Westmore. Flying low enough so that many got an up close look at these raptors.

A video submitted by Chelsea Cummings filmed from her parents camp just south of the north beach reveals one eagle attempting to “dip & dine” on a loon.