Drug dealers sentenced

by Joseph Gresser

BURLINGTON — Two admitted drug dealers will spend more than 12 years in prison after they changed their pleas to guilty on federal charges of selling fentanyl and cocaine in Orleans County.

On March 31, U.S. District Court Judge William Sessions, sentenced Nathaniel “JJ” Jones, 39, of Springfield, Massachusetts, to serve 135 months behind bars and spend three more years on supervised release.

In an indictment handed up in U.S. District Court for Vermont on December 22, 2022, Mr. Jones, along with six others, was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. He was also charged with five counts of distributing fentanyl and cocaine. He pled guilty to one of the drug selling charges as a part of a plea agreement.

One of the other people charged in the case Jermaine “Bear” Douchette Jr., 44, also of Springfield received the same 135-month term when he was sentenced on December 16, 2024. He was indicted for conspiracy to possess and sell drugs and four counts of actually selling them. …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)