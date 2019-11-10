Driver in November 2 Hollow Road crash died Saturday, November 9.
UPDATED – Derby Barracks/Crash
Richard Poginy died at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center on 11/9/19. Poginy was transported to Dartmouth after the crash and had remained at the hospital since then. State Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone who may have information or witnessed the crash is asked to call the State Police Barracks in Derby.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 19A504305
TROOPER FULL NAME: Jeff Ferrier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/2/19 1329 Hours
STREET: Hollow Road
TOWN: Barton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cross Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt/Gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR #1: Richard Poginy
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front/rear bumper damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: North Country
UPDATED RELEASE:
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Fire/EMS and the State Police responded for a report of a single vehicle crash on Hollow Road in the town of Barton. The vehicle was operated by Richard Poginy and he was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Investigation revealed operator #1 left the roadway when traveling south on Hollow Road. The vehicle sustained minor front/rear bumperdamage. The operator was transported to North Country ER and later transported to Dartmoth-Hitchcock Medical Center for further treatment. At this time it is believed operator #1 sustained an unknown medical event prior to leaving the roadway. The investigation is ongoing.