Driver in November 2 Hollow Road crash died Saturday, November 9.

UPDATED – Derby Barracks/Crash

Richard Poginy died at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center on 11/9/19. Poginy was transported to Dartmouth after the crash and had remained at the hospital since then. State Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone who may have information or witnessed the crash is asked to call the State Police Barracks in Derby.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 19A504305

TROOPER FULL NAME: Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/2/19 1329 Hours

STREET: Hollow Road

TOWN: Barton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cross Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt/Gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR #1: Richard Poginy

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front/rear bumper damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: North Country

​UPDATED RELEASE:

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Fire/EMS and the State Police responded for a report of a single vehicle crash on Hollow Road in the town of Barton. The vehicle was operated by Richard Poginy and he was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Investigation revealed operator #1 left the roadway when traveling south on Hollow Road. The vehicle sustained minor front/rear bumperdamage. The operator was transported to North Country ER and later transported to Dartmoth-Hitchcock Medical Center for further treatment. At this time it is believed operator #1 sustained an unknown medical event prior to leaving the roadway. The investigation is ongoing.