Doors to the Dank Closet will open soon

by Trisha Ingalls

BARTON — The former B & W Snack Bar on the Barton-Orleans Road is getting new life and a new purpose after being shuttered five years.

Lifelong Newport resident John Carter has purchased the property and is in the process of building a brand-new cannabis dispensary side by side with the snack bar. Both businesses will be designed and operated around his vision for quality and local products.

Getting the dispensary up and running involves a certain amount of risk.

