Donna Sweeney retires after 22 years

by Tena Starr

GLOVER — More than a month after stepping down as town clerk here — a job she held for 22 years — Donna Sweeney still tears up when certain memories come to mind. Like when a former selectman was dying of cancer and needed papers notarized. Realizing he couldn’t come to her, she, as a notary public, went to him.

