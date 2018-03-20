Dolgin reappointed Newport City Manager following debate

copyright the Chronicle March 21, 2018 NEWPORT — The city council's reorganization meeting, normally one of the most routine events in the calendar, turned tense Monday night, as city residents argued for and against reappointing Laura Dolgin as city manager. Ms. Dolgin kept her position, with three council members voting in favor and one abstaining. Another agenda item, a review of plans for the Bluffside Farm recreational trail, also held a surprise
Newport’s newly reconstituted city council meets for the first time Monday. From left to right are Kevin Charboneau, Julie Raboin, Mayor Paul Monette, City Council President Denis Chenette, and Dan Ross. Photo by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — The city council’s reorganization meeting, normally one of the most routine events in the calendar, turned tense Monday night, as city residents argued for and against reappointing Laura Dolgin as city manager. Ms. Dolgin kept her position, with three council members voting in favor and one abstaining.

Another agenda item, a review of plans for the Bluffside Farm recreational trail, also held a surprise

