Dolgin reappointed Newport City Manager following debate

copyright the Chronicle March 21, 2018

NEWPORT — The city council’s reorganization meeting, normally one of the most routine events in the calendar, turned tense Monday night, as city residents argued for and against reappointing Laura Dolgin as city manager. Ms. Dolgin kept her position, with three council members voting in favor and one abstaining.

Another agenda item, a review of plans for the Bluffside Farm recreational trail, also held a surprise

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)