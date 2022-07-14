Occupants of Dodge Charger apprehended in Barton woods after long pursuit through many towns

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, a state trooper observed a red Dodge Charger being operated in a reckless manner on Main St in Newport. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, however the operator fled at high speeds and in a grossly negligent manner through afternoon traffic. The trooper did not pursue the vehicle, which was initially last seen traveling east on VT-191 into Derby.

The fleeing vehicle passed several other troopers in the towns of Brownington, Orleans, and then Barton, where it was seen traveling south on I-91 from Orleans at speeds well in excess of 120 MPH. The vehicle was not engaged in pursuit.

The vehicle was finally observed by a trooper traveling on Rte-16 in Barton, where immediately upon sight of the trooper, the operator turned around and crashed into a field. The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot into a wooded area.

Officers from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Dept, and a K9 unit from the Newport Police Department responded to the scene. A K9 track was commenced, and the occupants were shortly thereafter located in the woods off of Route 16 and taken into custody without incident. A quantity of suspected crack cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana was also located at the scene.

The operator was identified as Raquan Knight, 19, of Hartford, CT

He was medically evaluated as a precaution and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks. He was ordered held on $50,000.00 bail as well as conditions of release by the Honorable Court. Any other party involved has been identified as a juvenile, and no further information would be available.