Documentary will focus on taking action to counter climate change

The Craftsbury Energy Committee will host the documentary Tomorrow on Wednesday, November 15, at 6:45 p.m., at the Craftsbury Public Library. Tomorrow approaches the heavy subject of climate change by providing a look at actual positive solutions that are being practiced by activists and ordinary citizens in small pockets around the world, and highlights concrete steps toward a sustainable future.

Tomorrow won the Best Documentary Film Cesar Award in France in 2016.

The film is co-directed by ecological rights advocate Cyril Dion and actress-filmmaker Melanie Laurent. A trailer of the movie can be seen on YouTube.

For more information, or to be notified of upcoming energy-related presentations, contact [email protected] — from the Craftsbury Energy Committee.