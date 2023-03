North Country Union High School’s Cooper Brueck goes up for a shot in the waning moments of Saturday’s Division 2 game at the Barre Auditorium. For the second time in three years the Falcons were thwarted in their quest for a championship trophy by the Montpelier High School Solons. North Country’s superb 21-3 season was brought to a disappointing conclusion with its 36-63 loss. Photo by Joseph Gresser