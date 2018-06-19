Diane Royer retires from Columbia Forest Products

Diane Royer retired from Columbia Forest Products on June 12, after 30 years of service. Born in Enosburg Falls, she graduated from Lake Region Union High School.

She held her first job waitressing at a diner in Orleans for one year. She then got married and stayed home for four years to raise a family. She then worked as a farmhand milking cows, haying, etc., for Gerard Perrault for 13 years.

Mrs. Royer joined Columbia Forest Products on June 10, 1988, as an end trim/taper. She held the following positions: full-size grader, defect clipper operator, drying department, crew leader, grade line crew leader, and the “special order” splicer operator, of which she held for the last 12 months up until her retirement.

Mrs. Royer and her husband, Stephen, live in Irasburg. They raised two children; Steve and Monique, and have two grandchildren, Alyssa and Dominic.

Her retirement plans are to spend more time with family, and she hopes to travel to Arizona and Alaska. She enjoys camping, kayaking, hiking, gardening, walking, biking, reading, going on cruises, and playing board and card games. During the winter she enjoys snowshoeing.

Columbia deeply appreciates Mrs. Royer dedicated service. –– from Columbia Forest Products