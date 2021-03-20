Derby Tire fire yields preliminary damage estimate of approximately $1,500,000.

VSP Reported: On March 18, 2021 at approximately 10:17 PM the Derby Line Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at Derby Tire and Service Center on Shattuck Hill Road in Derby, VT. Upon their arrival they found the building completely engulfed in flames and began defensive firefighting operations. The Derby Line Fire Department was assisted by the Newport Fire Department. Fire fighters were hampered by the low temperatures and winds that persisted in the area overnight. As part of Chief Dennis Jacobs assessment of the fire scene he requested the assistance of the VT Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosions Investigation Unit (FEIU) to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Investigators from the FEIU began their scene examination on March 19, 2021 and were able to determine the fire began in the southwest area of the garage and spread to other areas of the building. Several pressurized tanks released during the fire event which could be heard by residents nearby. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however the circumstances surrounding the fire event do not appear to be the result of direct human involvement.

The building was a total loss with a preliminary damage estimate of approximately $1,500,000.00. There were no injuries reported resulting from this fire event.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at (802)334-8881 of the VT Arson Tip Line at 1-800-32-ARSON.