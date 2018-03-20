DERBY PRESS RELEASE – Burglary
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 18A500972
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/17/2018 @ 1248 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Jay Road, Jay, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: Not releasing at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/17/2018 at approximately 1248 hours, the Vermont State
Police received a report of a burglary at a residence on North Jay Road in the Town of Jay,
Vermont. A trooper responded to the scene and met with the complainant. It was determined between 03/11/2018 and 03/14/2018, suspects entered the residence and stole a free standing propane fireplace, an on demand water heater and a ultraviolet water purification system. The water heater was said to have possibly been a Rinnai brand. The propane fireplace was described as dark green in color with a crack in the front glass. While the water heater and water pipes were removed, water leaked onto the wood floor and caused more damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State
Police – Derby Barracks.
Thank You,
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881