Derby Press Release – Burglary

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 18A500972

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2018 @ 1248 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Jay Road, Jay, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

VICTIM: Not releasing at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/17/2018 at approximately 1248 hours, the Vermont State

Police received a report of a burglary at a residence on North Jay Road in the Town of Jay,

Vermont. A trooper responded to the scene and met with the complainant. It was determined between 03/11/2018 and 03/14/2018, suspects entered the residence and stole a free standing propane fireplace, an on demand water heater and a ultraviolet water purification system. The water heater was said to have possibly been a Rinnai brand. The propane fireplace was described as dark green in color with a crack in the front glass. While the water heater and water pipes were removed, water leaked onto the wood floor and caused more damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State

Police – Derby Barracks.

Thank You,

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

[email protected]

802-334-8881