Derby Line Trustees not happy about sidewalk cost overrun

copyright the Chronicle April 18, 2018

DERBY LINE — The village of Derby Line was once renowned for its million dollar sidewalk, a project that went spectacularly wrong more than 15 years ago.

Today it’s facing another, somewhat less expensive, problem stemming from a sidewalk project, according to Derby Line Village Trustee Richard Creaser.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)