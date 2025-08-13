Derby Line hosts hot event on hot day

by Maria Amador

DERBY LINE — On Saturday, hundreds from around Orleans County gathered at Baxter Park for a day’s worth of edible delights, entertainment for all ages, and fireworks. Many might have opted to stay indoors with temperatures hovering in the nineties for any occasion other than Derby Line’s Community Day — a village-wide celebration that comes only once a year.

Festivities kicked off at 10 a.m. with vendors and information booths lined up across a quarter mile of the park’s green. Derby Line residents and visitors from nearby towns stopped by tents lined with stuffed animals, jewelry, farm goods, and even a massage chair for some complementary relaxation. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the village’s proximity to Canada, U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted its own station for the curious strolling by.

According to Bruce Muir, chair of the community day planning committee, the event featured more than 50 vendors and nonprofit organizations — more than double the number present for last year’s activities.

Food trucks offered Mexican delicacies, blooming onions, funnel cakes like those one would enjoy at the fair, and a handful of stands specialized in variously flavored slushies and frozen strawberry lemonade sought after by dozens trying to stay cool in the bright summer heat. The Derby Line Fire Department took charge of a chicken barbecue at 11:30 a.m., much to the delight of hungry passersby.

Children had their fun in bounce houses decorated with characters from Frozen, as well as a rock-climbing wall, and trampolines. A mechanical bull was stationed nearby, with people of all ages taking their turn astride it. Others enjoyed ambling walks aboard horses and ponies, courtesy of Jacobs Stables. Young sheep and other livestock came along, too, letting vistors pet them without complaint.

The broad range of attractions also included …

