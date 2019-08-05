Derby Burglary
Derby/Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 19A503027
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/03/2019 @ 2114 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Boucher Circle, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: Tammy Teaster
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/03/2019 at approximately 2114 hours, the Vermont
State Police received a report of a burglary at a residence in Boucher Circle in
the Town of Derby, VT. A trooper responded and met with the complainant who
reported cash and loose change were stolen along with two prescription bottles
of medication from within the residence. It was determined entry was made into the
residence between 9:30 AM and 6:30 PM on 08/03/2019. Anyone with information is
asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881.