Derby/Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 19A503027

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/03/2019 @ 2114 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Boucher Circle, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

VICTIM: Tammy Teaster

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/03/2019 at approximately 2114 hours, the Vermont

State Police received a report of a burglary at a residence in Boucher Circle in

the Town of Derby, VT. A trooper responded and met with the complainant who

reported cash and loose change were stolen along with two prescription bottles

of medication from within the residence. It was determined entry was made into the

residence between 9:30 AM and 6:30 PM on 08/03/2019. Anyone with information is

asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881.