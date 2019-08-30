Derby Burglary

VSP Derby Barracks

DATE/TIME: 8/29/19 0752 Hours

LOCATION: Derby Tire and Service-259 Shattuck Hill Road, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, State Police responded to 259 Shattuck Hill Road in the town of Derby, for a report the building had been broken into. Forced entry was made into the building and a small lock box was stolen. Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks-Trooper Ferrier at 802-334-8881. The investigation is ongoing.

Trooper Jeff FerrierVermont State PoliceTroop A – Derby Barracks35 Crawford RdDerby, VT 05829Jeff.Ferrier@Vermont.gov(802) 334-8881