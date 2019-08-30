Derby Burglary

 -  - 

VSP Derby Barracks

DATE/TIME:  8/29/19      0752 Hours

LOCATION:  Derby Tire and Service-259 Shattuck Hill Road, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED:  N/A              

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

                On the above listed date and time, State Police responded to 259 Shattuck Hill Road in the town of Derby, for a report the building had been broken into.  Forced entry was made into the building and a small lock box was stolen.  Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks-Trooper Ferrier at 802-334-8881.  The investigation is ongoing.

Trooper Jeff FerrierVermont State PoliceTroop A – Derby Barracks35 Crawford RdDerby, VT 05829Jeff.Ferrier@Vermont.gov(802) 334-8881

