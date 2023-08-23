Derby board likes Shattuck Hill plan

by Matthew Wilson

DERBY — At its meeting on Monday, the select board discussed conserving Derby’s natural landscape at multiple sites around town. As a first step a couple of residents brought in a plan to help preserve an iconic vista, by making sure the view from Shattuck Hill remains a treasure for generations to come.

Doug Spates suggested buying a property on Shattuck Hill where a pull-off affords a panoramic view of Lake Memphremagog. From the hill the mountain ranges beyond the lake and many tiny islands can be clearly seen. People, for many generations, have stopped there to take pictures. Mr. Spates told the board what inspired him to find a way to preserve the site.

“I had always heard that the Shattuck Hill land was owned by the Buzzells and that it would never be developed any further, so when it went up for sale I was kind of shocked to find out that wasn’t the case at all,” Mr. Spates said.

