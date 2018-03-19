Derby Barracks/WANTED PERSON/Sexual Assault, Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, more

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 18A500967

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 3/17/18, approx. 0200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence in Craftsbury

VIOLATIONS:

1.SEXUAL ASSAULT

2.UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT/2ND DEGREE

3.INTERFERENCE WITH ACCESS TO EMERGENCY SERVICES

4.AGGRAVATED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

5.DOMESTIC ASSAULT

6.OPERATING AFTER SUSPENSION OF LICENSE

ACCUSED: Nicholas Hill

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, VSP-Derby Troopers responded to a 911 hangup call from a residence in Craftsbury. Upon arrival, they met with a victim who reported they had been assaulted by Hill, with whom they shared a relationship of a domestic nature. Hill had fled just prior to police arrival in a vehicle.

Subsequent investigation revealed Hill had committed the offenses of Sexual Assault, Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint/2nd deg, and Aggravated D/C upon the victim at the residence around the time the call was received, also Interfering with Access to Emergency Services by taking the phone as the victim attempted to call 911. He was also found to have operated a vehicle while his license was criminally suspended as he fled the residence.

Over the course of 3/17 and 3/18, Hill continually eluded Troopers and failed to submit himself to police contact.

As of this time, Hill is wanted by State Police. A felony warrant for his arrest has been issued by the Honorable Judge Robert Bent. Anyone with information regarding Hill’s whereabouts should not approach him, and is encouraged to contact Trooper Lynch, VSP-Derby, at (802) 334-8881. Anonymous tips are accepted.

COURT ACTION: WARRANT ISSUED

COURT DATE/TIME: WANTED

COURT: ORLEANS

LODGED – LOCATION:

BAIL: $50,000.00