Derby Barracks/WANTED PERSON/Sexual Assault, Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, more
CASE#: 18A500967
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 3/17/18, approx. 0200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence in Craftsbury
VIOLATIONS:
1.SEXUAL ASSAULT
2.UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT/2ND DEGREE
3.INTERFERENCE WITH ACCESS TO EMERGENCY SERVICES
4.AGGRAVATED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
5.DOMESTIC ASSAULT
6.OPERATING AFTER SUSPENSION OF LICENSE
ACCUSED: Nicholas Hill
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, VSP-Derby Troopers responded to a 911 hangup call from a residence in Craftsbury. Upon arrival, they met with a victim who reported they had been assaulted by Hill, with whom they shared a relationship of a domestic nature. Hill had fled just prior to police arrival in a vehicle.
Subsequent investigation revealed Hill had committed the offenses of Sexual Assault, Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint/2nd deg, and Aggravated D/C upon the victim at the residence around the time the call was received, also Interfering with Access to Emergency Services by taking the phone as the victim attempted to call 911. He was also found to have operated a vehicle while his license was criminally suspended as he fled the residence.
Over the course of 3/17 and 3/18, Hill continually eluded Troopers and failed to submit himself to police contact.
As of this time, Hill is wanted by State Police. A felony warrant for his arrest has been issued by the Honorable Judge Robert Bent. Anyone with information regarding Hill’s whereabouts should not approach him, and is encouraged to contact Trooper Lynch, VSP-Derby, at (802) 334-8881. Anonymous tips are accepted.
COURT ACTION: WARRANT ISSUED
COURT DATE/TIME: WANTED
COURT: ORLEANS
LODGED – LOCATION:
BAIL: $50,000.00