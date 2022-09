On the 09/23/22, Vermont State Police were contacted by Mercedes Mahoney, reporting on 09/22/22 at approximately 1700 hours, her Samsung straight talk cell phone had been stolen from Maplefields located at 115 Main Street in Orleans, VT. A photo of the suspects are attached. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information or can identify the suspects, please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.