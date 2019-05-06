Derby Barracks – Irasburg Burglary REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
INCIDENT:
CASE #: 19A501644
TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/05/2019 at 0800 Hours
LOCATION (specific) River Rd, Irasburg, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown AGE: NA
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Reginald Riendeau
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/5/19, at approximately 0750 hours, Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary that had occurred overnight at a place of business on River Rd in the town of Irasburg. Investigation revealed multiple tools such as socket wrenches, allen keys, power tools and additional items were removed from the garage. There was no forced entry. At this time the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about it is encouraged to contact VSP at 334-8881.