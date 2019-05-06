Derby Barracks – Irasburg Burglary REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASE INCIDENT: CASE #: 19A501644 TROOPER: Abigail Drew                   STATION: Derby                        CONTACT#: 334-8881 DATE/TIME: 5/05/2019 at 0800 Hours LOCATION (specific) River Rd, Irasburg, VT                                                                      VIOLATION: Burglary ACCUSED: Unknown             AGE:  NA CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown VICTIM: Reginald Riendeau SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:             On 5/5/19, at approximately 0750 hours, Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary that had occurred overnight at a place of business on River Rd in […]

            On 5/5/19, at approximately 0750 hours, Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary that had occurred overnight at a place of business on River Rd in the town of Irasburg. Investigation revealed multiple tools such as socket wrenches, allen keys, power tools and additional items were removed from the garage. There was no forced entry. At this time the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about it is encouraged to contact VSP at 334-8881.

