Derby Barracks – Irasburg Burglary REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

INCIDENT:

CASE #: 19A501644

TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/05/2019 at 0800 Hours

LOCATION (specific) River Rd, Irasburg, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown AGE: NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Reginald Riendeau

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/5/19, at approximately 0750 hours, Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary that had occurred overnight at a place of business on River Rd in the town of Irasburg. Investigation revealed multiple tools such as socket wrenches, allen keys, power tools and additional items were removed from the garage. There was no forced entry. At this time the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about it is encouraged to contact VSP at 334-8881.