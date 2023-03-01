Denise McDowell seeks Barton Select Board seat

by Trisha Ingalls

Denise “Dee” McDowell is running for the seat on the Barton select board soon to be vacated by Lenny Zenonos.

She has lived on May Pond Road in Barton since 2018. Her mother, a lawyer, was born and raised in Barton. Ms. McDowell followed that tradition and graduated from Lyndon State College as a paralegal. She worked in the state judicial system for over 20 years…

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)