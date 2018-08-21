Demo Derby was a “smash hit”

copyright the Chronicle August 22, 2018

by Briana Bocelli

BARTON –– Car wrecks, fires, and fumes wrapped up the Orleans County Fair on Sunday at the Demolition Derby, which had over 110 cars competing to make it into the final rounds.

A standoff was held to determine just what cars would be strong enough to smash their way into the four-cylinder and six- and eight-cylinder final demos to walk away with cash prizes, trophies, and glory.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)