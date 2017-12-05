Deadline for watershed grants is January 15

The Vermont Watershed Grants Program is now accepting applications for projects that protect, restore. and enhance the state’s lakes, streams, rivers, and ponds, including Vermonters’ ability to understand and enjoy these treasures. Applications are due no later than Monday, January 15, 2018.

Program grants are available to municipalities, local and regional government agencies, sporting clubs, non-profit organizations, and water-related citizen groups. The range of past projects is just as diverse, and has included invasive species education, shoreline vegetation restoration, and the removal of old dams and replacement of culverts to improve fish movement.

For the 2018 grant year, $85,000 is available to fund three categories of projects. The three categories and the maximum amount for each project type are: education and outreach ($5,000), planning, assessment, inventory, monitoring ($3,500), and on-the-ground implementation ($10,000).

Vermont Watershed Grants Program is a joint project of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Department of Environmental Conservation. It was established by legislature and funded by sales of Vermont conservation license plates.

“When Vermonters purchase a conservation license plate they’re helping protect healthy streams and lakes as well as conserving wildlife and important habitats for future generations,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “Proceeds from the sale of conservation license plates fund the watershed grants program and help support the Fish and Wildlife Department’s Nongame Wildlife Fund.”

The watershed grants application guide and application forms are available on the web at: dec.vermont.gov/watershed/cwi/grants/watershed-grants. Please note that the application process has changed from past years.

Applications for Vermont conservation license plates are available on the Department of Motor Vehicles website at: dmv.vermont.gov/sites/dmv/files/documents/VD-154-Conservation_Plate_App_0.pdf. — from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.