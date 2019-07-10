Dance planned to benefit playground renovations

Newport City Council

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Despite a three-week gap in meetings, Newport council members showed up Monday evening with a light agenda. As sometimes happens, there were more issues to deal with than what appeared on the menu.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)