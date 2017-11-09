Dan Kilborn to receive George Buzzell award

NorthWoods Stewardship Center has selected Vermont Land Trust (VLT) forester Dan Kilborn as the recipient of the fifth annual George Buzzell Forest Stewardship Award. In honor of the esteemed county forester for which it is named, this award recognizes an individual who is making a positive impact on Northeast Kingdom forests. As the VLT forester for the Northeast Kingdom, Mr. Kilborn is a gifted communicator who understands that good management comes from a strong connection to the land, and works daily to educate landowners and the public in the latest forestry ideas and best practices.

An award ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, at the NorthWoods Stewardship Center in East Charleston.

During his 44 years as Orleans County Forester, George Buzzell exemplified the best practice of his trade, including research that helped to redefine sugarbush management in Vermont. Mr. Buzzell also cast a welcoming net — encouraging education and inviting the widest community into the conversation and practice of forestry. — from NorthWoods Stewardship Center.