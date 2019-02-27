Crystal Lake visitors

Brian LaPerle guides his 1946 Taylorcraft in for a landing on Crystal Lake. He was closely followed by Ryan Therriault in his Piper Super Cub. Both men, and Bob Roy, flew to Barton from Colebrook, New Hampshire.
