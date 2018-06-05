Cruzin’ for a good cause

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

by Briana Bocelli

Motorcyclists around the Northeast Kingdom took to the open road on Saturday to “ride with a purpose” in support of Cruzin’ for Cancer.

Exactly 107 bikes appeared in the motorcade that left Sweet Harmony in Irasburg, made its way through Newport, over to West Charleston, around Willoughby Lake, and back to Irasburg for a barbecue, raffle, and auction.

