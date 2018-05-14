Craftsbury Outdoor Center offers programs for active seniors

The Craftsbury Outdoor Center and WonderArts will once again offer unique fitness and “tame” adventures for people aged 55 and older. This program, formerly known as Senior Trotters is being revived and revamped to offer fitness, educational, social, and outdoor activities that will keep people active through all stages of life.

Fitness sessions will help improve balance, flexibility, and strength with gentle, moderate techniques and use of the center’s fitness equipment.

“Adventures” begin on Friday, May 18, with a walk around the center to learn about the amenities and to enjoy the early spring flowers. The program will run year-round and will provide a variety of activities such as paddling on Hosmer Lake, walking local trails, and learning about photography, birds, and fishing for example.

Sessions are $5 per person and meet at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Transportation by bus is available for an additional $5 per person with pickup in Hardwick, Greensboro and Wolcott. Contact Heidi Krantz for more information at (802) 586-7559 and register to participate and for bus transportation at (802) 586-7767. — from the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.