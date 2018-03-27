This Week Craftsbury Outdoor Center hosts Supertour Finals Published 4 hours ago - Brad Usatch - 4h ago Barton’s Ida Sargent, a member of this year’s Olympic cross-country ski team in Pyeong Chang, fought long and hard with gold medalist Kikkan Randall. In the final lap and a half of the 30-kilometer women’s mass start, Ms. Randall pulled ahead to earn third place in the Supertour event. Ms. Sargent, who trains with the Craftsbury Green Racing Team, came in fifth. Photo by Elizabeth Trail 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it