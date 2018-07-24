Craftsbury Community Care Center cookout and fund-raiser

The Craftsbury Community Care Center will hold its annual cookout and auction fund-raiser on Saturday, July 28, at the care center at 1784 East Craftsbury Road. The auction will feature sports memorabilia with letters of authentication from the New England Patriots and Boston Celtics, a football signed by Chris Logan, Celtics game shoes signed by Terry Rozier, a basketball signed by the entire Celtics team, a basketball signed by Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, and Celtics tickets. Other auction items include furniture, sports equipment, housewares, plants, services, rounds of golf, concert tickets, local food products, and much more.

The meal features roasted pork and deep-fried turkey, various salads, home baked beans, homemade rolls, beverages, cookies, and Kingdom Creamery ice cream. The dinner and silent auction start at noon. The live auction begins at 12:45 p.m. The cost for adults is $12, children ages five to 12 are $5, and children under five are free. –– from the Craftsbury Community Care Center.