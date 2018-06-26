Craftsbury Chamber Players 2018 season

The Craftsbury Chamber Players will present six weekly concerts in Hardwick and Burlington, as well as mini-concerts for children, the Craftsbury Chamber Players continue to offer an engaging musical journey.

The 2018 season offers a wide range of repertoire, from the American classics of John Philip Sousa and George Gershwin, to the Viennese classicism of Brahms and Mozart. Classical music architecture one week is followed by home entertainment technology and “the living room symphony.”

“Our eclectic choices come from our artists,” said Music Director Frances Rowell. “This means our season is a mixture of traditional, challenging, and unusual pieces. Our extended family of guest artists as well as our volunteers, donors, and patrons bring an added dimension to the choices.”

Continuing this season are pre-concert chats before each program. Each talk starts at 6:45 p.m. and will be an interactive discussion of some facet of the evening’s performance, hosted by Executive Director Hal Parker. A full program can be found at the Craftsbury Chamber Players’ website at www.craftsburychamberplayers.org.

Tickets and season passes are on sale now and start at $25 for an individual performance. There is a new advance purchase group ticket for $50; more information can be had on that by calling (800) 639-3443. There are discounts on both tickets and season passes for students. Season passes and tickets can be purchased online at www.craftsburychamberplayers.org or by phone.

Anchoring the ensemble are the veteran Craftsbury Chamber Players artists: pianists Marcantonio Barone, Monica Ohuchi, and Inessa Zaretsky; violinists Mary Rowell, Katherine Winterstein, and Joyce Hammann; violists Kenji Bunch and Liuh-Wen Ting; and cellists Frances Rowell and Mimi Hwang. Guest artists this season are: clarinetist Eileen Mack; flutist Kathleen Nester; singer Gregory Purnhagen; and harpist Lynette Wardle.

Performances are weekly.

Burlington-area concerts are at the Elley-Long Music Center at Saint Michaels College in Colchester. These concerts are on Wednesdays from July 11 to August 15. The concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

Hardwick-area concerts are on Thursdays from July 12-August 16. The concerts start at 7:30 p.m. and are held at the historic Hardwick Town House.

Since the beginning, the Craftsbury Chamber Players have shared their art with the youngest members of the community by performing free mini-concerts. These performances take place in the afternoon, before the evening concerts, and they feature music from the full concerts. The performers offer explanations and demonstrations geared to the young audience to guide them inside some of the greatest music ever written.

This year, the mini-concerts will be held in Burlington, Hardwick, East Craftsbury, and Greensboro. A full schedule can be found on www.craftsburychamberplayers.org. –– from the Craftsbury Chamber Players.