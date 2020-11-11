Craftsbury Academy freshman wins playwright competition

by Chris Braithwaite

Craftsbury Academy freshman Matthew Califano is this year’s winner of the high school category of the Dorset Theatre Festival’s young playwrights competition.

His play, No More Worlds to Conquer, will be performed online on Friday, November 13, at 4 p.m.

In a telephone interview from the Academy on November 6, Mr. Califano said his play and its title were inspired by Plutarch’s biography of Alexander the Great.

