COVID case closes Barton bank

by Tena Starr

BARTON — An employee at Community National Bank’s Barton office has tested positive for the coronavirus, bank CEO Kathy Austin said.

By phone Monday, Ms. Austin said the Barton branch is closed until further notice. She said bank officials worked with the Health Department through the weekend and had originally planned to open only for drive-through and ATM services on Monday.

“But we don’t have the staff to provide that service,” she said about the drive-through. “We decided this morning we would close until staff is available.”

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)