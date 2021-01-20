COVID briefing. Some good news for a change

by Joseph Gresser

For the first time in a great while the news from Governor Phil Scott’s press briefing was largely positive on Tuesday morning. A decline in the rate of cases of COVID in the region and the nation provides some reason for optimism, said Commissioner of Financial Regulation Michael Pieciak.

In addition, new assistance programs could provide an infusion of cash to hard-pressed businesses, including performance venues and movie theaters closed due to the pandemic.

Commissioner Pieciak said it appears a rise in cases over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays did not lead to a major surge. Regionally, he said, the number of new cases dropped by about 12.3 percent in the week ending January 18, when compared to the previous seven days.

