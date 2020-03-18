COVID-19 NCSU Food Service Program for Children Announced
North Country Supervisory Union is participating in the SFS Program during this time of COVID-19 school closures. Breakfast and Lunch meals will be provided to all children under the age of 18 without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
Meals will be provided at the following sites for pick-up effective March 19, 2020.
School Days Serving Times Phone Number
Brighton Elementary Mon-Fri 7am-1pm 802-723-4373
Charleston Elementary Mon-Fri 7am-1pm 802-895-2915
Coventry Village School Mon-Fri 7am-1pm 802-754-6464
Derby Elementary Mon-Fri 7am-1pm 802-873-3162
Jay/Westfield Elementary Mon-Fri 7am-1pm 802-988-4042
Lowell Graded School Mon-Fri 7am-1pm 802-744-6641
Newport City Elementary Mon-Fri 7am-1pm 802-334-2455
Newport Town Elementary Mon-Fri 7am-1pm 802-334-5201
Troy Elementary Mon-Fri 7am-1pm 802-988-2565
NCUHS and NCUJHS students may pick up their meals at any one of the local schools listed above.
Delivery of meals will be provided, as needed, beginning Monday, March 23, 2020.
Please contact your school’s administrative assistant for more information.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.