COVID-19 NCSU Food Service Program for Children Announced

North Country Supervisory Union is participating in the SFS Program during this time of COVID-19 school closures. Breakfast and Lunch meals will be provided to all children under the age of 18 without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

Meals will be provided at the following sites for pick-up effective March 19, 2020.

School Days Serving Times Phone Number

Brighton Elementary Mon-Fri 7am-1pm 802-723-4373

Charleston Elementary Mon-Fri 7am-1pm 802-895-2915

Coventry Village School Mon-Fri 7am-1pm 802-754-6464

Derby Elementary Mon-Fri 7am-1pm 802-873-3162

Jay/Westfield Elementary Mon-Fri 7am-1pm 802-988-4042

Lowell Graded School Mon-Fri 7am-1pm 802-744-6641

Newport City Elementary Mon-Fri 7am-1pm 802-334-2455

Newport Town Elementary Mon-Fri 7am-1pm 802-334-5201

Troy Elementary Mon-Fri 7am-1pm 802-988-2565



NCUHS and NCUJHS students may pick up their meals at any one of the local schools listed above.



Delivery of meals will be provided, as needed, beginning Monday, March 23, 2020.



Please contact your school’s administrative assistant for more information.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.